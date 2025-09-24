TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 34,930 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

