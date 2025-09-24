Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

