iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

