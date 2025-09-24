Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

