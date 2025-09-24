Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Plans Special Dividend of $0.09

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, October 31st.

Hyperscale Data Price Performance

Shares of GPUS stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Hyperscale Data has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

About Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

