Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Plans Special Dividend of $0.09

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, October 31st.
Hyperscale Data Price Performance
Shares of GPUS stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Hyperscale Data has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98.
About Hyperscale Data
