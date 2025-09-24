Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.15.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

