Kentucky Trust Co Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Kentucky Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 99.5% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 84,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

