Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,932,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.