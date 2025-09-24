Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QOWZ opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $36.93.
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
