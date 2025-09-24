Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ORR opened at GBX 0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

