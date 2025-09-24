Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oriole Resources Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of ORR opened at GBX 0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Oriole Resources Company Profile
