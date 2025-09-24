TCW Transform 500 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:VOTE)

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2228 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $877.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.