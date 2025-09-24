AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. AAR updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AAR has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,138.36. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AAR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

