Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Yarbrough Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

