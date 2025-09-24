Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Posts Earnings Results

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 98.10%.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0%
DORE stock opened at GBX 102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.92. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 70 and a twelve month high of GBX 103. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.61 million and a PE ratio of 3,518.97.
