Axis Wealth Partners LLC Has $468,000 Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,781,000 after buying an additional 703,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after buying an additional 509,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,868,000 after buying an additional 373,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after buying an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter.

HELO opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

