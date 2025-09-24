Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a 3.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.