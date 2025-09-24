Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a 3.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

