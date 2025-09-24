CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 92,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 80,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

