Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Releases Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Maison Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

MSS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Maison Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maison Solutions in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSS

Maison Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.