Axis Wealth Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VXUS stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

