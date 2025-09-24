Mainstream Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Mainstream Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

