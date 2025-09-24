Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VTI stock opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

