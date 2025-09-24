Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a 0.3% increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Main BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:BUYW opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Main BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Institutional Trading of Main BuyWrite ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,408,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after buying an additional 178,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Main BuyWrite ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

