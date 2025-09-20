Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DHT by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

DHT Trading Down 2.4%

DHT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

