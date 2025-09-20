Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 225.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Chewy stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

