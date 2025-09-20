UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,905 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

