CX Institutional Acquires 114,667 Shares of Tidewater Inc. $TDW

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,667 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,513 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Tidewater by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,079 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 394,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 178,650 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TDW opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.Tidewater’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.