Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,135,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,119,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 420,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

