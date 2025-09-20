CX Institutional Grows Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.66.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

