UMB Bank n.a. Sells 710 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,574,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.