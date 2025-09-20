Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

