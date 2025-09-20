Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,884 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.97 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

