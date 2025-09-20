Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

