Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

