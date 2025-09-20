UMB Bank n.a. Buys 67,627 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7,489.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

APO opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

