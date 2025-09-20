Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 216,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,551,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.7%

BATS NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

