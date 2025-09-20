BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Conway acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, with a total value of $65,799,986.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This represents a 19.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 9,600 shares valued at $543,136. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

