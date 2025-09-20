UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,284 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

