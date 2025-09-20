UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,749 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

