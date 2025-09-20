Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

