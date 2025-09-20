Walker Financial Services Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045,601 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

