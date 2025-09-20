Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

