UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,579 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

