CX Institutional Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 220.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

