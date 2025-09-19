Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $246.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $1,736,277.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,859.99. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $23,941,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

