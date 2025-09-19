Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7,238.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,660,000 after acquiring an additional 531,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.84 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

