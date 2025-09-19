Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $276.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,916,000 after acquiring an additional 833,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.