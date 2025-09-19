B. Riley Cuts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $84.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $109.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 38.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

