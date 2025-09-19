Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price

SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 to GBX 250 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.
Read Our Latest Analysis on STEM
SThree Stock Up 1.0%
SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, analysts predict that SThree will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Timo Lehne bought 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of £10,291.56. Insiders have acquired 39,638 shares of company stock worth $7,030,107 over the last ninety days. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.