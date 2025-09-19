BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$51.75 to C$52.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$50.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.54.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$42.98 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$24.47 and a 12-month high of C$46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

