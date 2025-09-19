American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

AIG stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,724,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

